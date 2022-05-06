Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C5 Petroleum Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Formosan Union, Mitsui Chemicals, Arakawa Chemical and RÜTGERS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- C5 Petroleum Resin
- C9 Petroleum Resin
- C5/C9 Petroleum Resin
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper Packaging
- Label & Tape
- Hygiene
- Transportation
- Construction
- Woodworking
- Others
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Eastman
- Kolon
- TOTAL(Cray Valley)
- ZEON
- Formosan Union
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Arakawa Chemical
- RÜTGERS Group
- Resinall
- Neville
- Shangdong Qilong
- Zibo Luhua
- Zhejiang Henghe
- Henan G&D
- Jinhai Chengguang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/