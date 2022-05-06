Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C5 Petroleum Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Formosan Union, Mitsui Chemicals, Arakawa Chemical and RÜTGERS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Packaging

Label & Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Others

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

RÜTGERS Group

Resinall

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Henan G&D

Jinhai Chengguang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market

