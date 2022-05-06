Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drilling mud is a vital part of the oil drilling process, but it usually needs to be thickened with xanthan gum before use. One of the main purposes of drilling mud is to keep solids floating on the mud when it is returned to the surface, which is a unique problem of horizontal drilling. A large amount of xanthan gum is used to achieve perfect viscosity. For similar reasons, xanthan gum is also used when pouring cement underwater. In other applications in the petroleum industry, xanthan gum is also used as an oil-displacing agent for petroleum exploration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

95%-98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum include CP Kelco, ADM, Jungbunzlauer, Cargill, Deosen Biochemical, Meihua Group, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical, Zibo Hailan Chemical and Jianlong Biotechnology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

95%-98%

More than 98%

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Drilling Fluids

Oilfield Workovers

Others

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CP Kelco

ADM

Jungbunzlauer

Cargill

Deosen Biochemical

Meihua Group

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical

Zibo Hailan Chemical

Jianlong Biotechnology

Tianjin Summit Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Drilling Grade Xanthan Gum Players in Global Market

