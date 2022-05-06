News

B2B Cleaners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of B2B Cleaners in global, including the following market information:

Global B2B Cleaners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global B2B Cleaners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five B2B Cleaners companies in 2021 (%)

The global B2B Cleaners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vacuum Cleaner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of B2B Cleaners include Karcher, Nilfisk, Tennant, Hako, TTI, Bucher, ZOOMLION, TASKI and Elgin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the B2B Cleaners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global B2B Cleaners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global B2B Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Vacuum Cleaner
  • Carpet Cleaner
  • Commercial Sweepers
  • Steam Cleaner
  • Pressure Washer

Global B2B Cleaners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global B2B Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Utility

Global B2B Cleaners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global B2B Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies B2B Cleaners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies B2B Cleaners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies B2B Cleaners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies B2B Cleaners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Karcher
  • Nilfisk
  • Tennant
  • Hako
  • TTI
  • Bucher
  • ZOOMLION
  • TASKI
  • Elgin
  • Stihl
  • Numatic
  • Bissell
  • Aebi Schmidt
  • Generac
  • Mastercraft Industries
  • NSS Enterprises
  • Tacony
  • NaceCare Solutions
  • Adiatek
  • FactoryCat

