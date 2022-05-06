Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lower Extremity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps include ArjoHuntleigh, Zimmer Biomet, Breg, DJO, Devon Medical Products, Cardinal Health, Currie Medical Specialties, Mego Afek AC LTD and Medcaptain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Other

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArjoHuntleigh

Zimmer Biomet

Breg

DJO

Devon Medical Products

Cardinal Health

Currie Medical Specialties

Mego Afek AC LTD

Medcaptain

Bio Compression Systems

ThermoTek USA

