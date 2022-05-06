Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lower Extremity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps include ArjoHuntleigh, Zimmer Biomet, Breg, DJO, Devon Medical Products, Cardinal Health, Currie Medical Specialties, Mego Afek AC LTD and Medcaptain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lower Extremity
- Upper Extremity
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Surgical Centers
- Other
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Deep Vein Thrombosis Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArjoHuntleigh
- Zimmer Biomet
- Breg
- DJO
- Devon Medical Products
- Cardinal Health
- Currie Medical Specialties
- Mego Afek AC LTD
- Medcaptain
- Bio Compression Systems
- ThermoTek USA
