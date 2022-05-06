Breast Biopsy Market Top Market Segments Like Resin Type, Compound Type, Composite Type And End User

Breast Biopsy Market – Overview

Increased cancer detection rates globally have contributed to a rise in biopsy procedures. Market reports connected with the healthcare industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to develop at a favorable CAGR rate in the forecast period.

The prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increased level of reliance on breast biopsy procedures. Improved screening campaigns are also increasing the need for breast biopsy procedures. Furthermore, the rise in the awareness regarding cancer is anticipated to further motivate the expansion of the breast biopsy market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The breast biopsy market has been carried out on the basis of guidance technology, technique type, product, and end-user.

Based on product, the breast biopsy market has been segmented into biopsy tables, guidance systems, biopsy needles, biopsy wires, and others.

The segmentation on the basis of technique type, the market is segmented into core needle biopsy, biopsy markers, fine needle aspiration biopsy, surgical biopsy, MRI-guided core needle biopsy, wire localization, and sentinel node biopsy. Additionally, the core needle biopsy segment is segmented into vacuum-assisted biopsy, ultrasound-guided core biopsy, stereotactic core needle biopsy, and freehand core-needle biopsy. The surgical biopsy is divided into excisional biopsy and incisional biopsy.

Based on guidance technology, the breast biopsy market is segmented into mammography-guided magnetic resonance, CT-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided, and other image-guided breast biopsy (thermography and PET).

The end-user-based segmentation of the market consists of ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, diagnostic centers, among others. The regions that are a part of the breast biopsy market are Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas, and the Middle East and Africa.

The main players in the breast biopsy market globally are C.R. Bard Inc., NuVue Therapeutics, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc. Hologic Inc. Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Leica Biosystems, Encapsule Medical Devices LLC., Johnson & Johnson, Intact Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conceptus INC, Hologic Inc., Galini SRL, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the breast biopsy market observes that the North American region is projected to account for the principal market share owing to the early implementation of sophisticated medical technologies and constant development by companies working in cancer diagnostics. The breast biopsy market is mainly focused on the North American and European regions, which is expected to account for more than 50% of the market portion. The European market is estimated to hold the next biggest market share as breast cancer is found to be most common in countries such as the UK and Belgium. The market share in the Asia Pacific region is also estimated to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities, better adoption rate, growing demand for advanced technology, growing government initiatives, and rising healthcare costs. The market in the Middle Eastern and African region is projected to be responsible for the smallest share of the breast biopsy market owing to deficiency of technical knowledge, an underdeveloped healthcare sector, and meager medical facilities.

Competitive Analysis

Significant reductions in administrative costs are inducing further expansion of the market. The vertical additions and product tactics of the market are boosting the potential of the market players. The development of a robust value chain is further motivating the development of the market. The strategic goals intended for the market are reinforced due to favorable product differentiation carried out by market competitors. The growth of the market is moving in a favorable direction due to new product launches or rising gross revenue of the players in the market. Increased adaptability of market players to new market trends and customers inclinations are lifting the growth curve of the market and will continue do so in the forecast period. The successful implementation of strategies is expected to motivate the market in the coming years.

