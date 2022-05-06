Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lever 2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles include Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lever 2
- Lever 3
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Charging
- Public Charging
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Webasto
- Leviton
- Auto Electric Power Plant
- Pod Point
- Clipper Creek
- Chargepoint
- Xuji Group
- Eaton
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- DBT-CEV
- Efacec
- NARI
- IES Synergy
