Industrial Design Market Estimated to Garner USD 63.46 Billion by 2030 | Growth Analysis and Forecast

The industrial design market is anticipated to grow by USD 63.46 Billion by 2030 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The global industrial design market is driven by environmental viability of manufacturing processes and use of environmentally feasible, renewable energy sources. These factors have helped shape the industrial design market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the Industrial Design Market could also face challenges such as lack of skilled manpower and poor economic policies. The details covered in the industrial design market report cover all the aspects of the industry. industrial design market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested industrial design market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial design market has been segmented based on types and applications. On the basis of types, the market for industrial design is segmented based on user interface and interaction design, model design, product design, and fabrication, other industrial design. Additionally, the market on the basis of applications, is segmented into electronic, transportation, machinery & equipment, household, and others.

Factors like environmentally oriented manufacturing processes and incorporation of more advanced tools and mechanisms support the industrial design market growth. The performance of the industrial design market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the industrial design market report provides analysis of these segments. The industrial design market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the industrial design market performance and future.

Regional Overview

Companies in the industrial design market are spread across the world. The industrial design market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American industrial design market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has companies in the industrial design market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the industrial design market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report. The industrial design market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the industrial design market can be found in the market research report.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial design market is supported by the rising IoT trend enabling automation of industrial processes. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of industrial design market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the industrial design market growth can be affected due to poor operational environment and high cost of design and development solutions. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the industrial design market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The industrial design market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profile of organizations operating in the industrial design market discusses strategies, growth plans, size, revenue, and mergers and acquisition details of top companies in the industrial design market. New entrants and established players can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the industrial design market research report.

Recent Developments

Iptor has entered into a partnership with HARMAN for developing future solutions and providing cloud solutions for clients across publishing, pharmaceutical, and distribution businesses. Design developments comprising social collaboration, process automation, robotic support, and industry 4.0 are expected to drive the demand for industrial design.

The LG Wing G5 by LG has utilized industrial design to its full potential for its latest smartphone. It has integrated latest technologies and compatible with wireless communication technologies. It contains two display screens with the second one able to swivel horizontally with the help of hydraulic dampers.

Industry News

The acquisition of Quatro Design Pty Ltd by the affiliate, The AMES Companies, Inc. was announced by Griffon Corporation. The transaction’s financial details were not published. Centered in Australia, Quatro Concept produces and distributes reinforced concrete goods for glass fibre landscaping. It has a strong base of clients in the public, residential and industry sectors.

