Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market was valued at 1587.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually

.CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane – a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore ‘unconventional` gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

By Market Verdors:

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

By Types:

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

By Applications:

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CBM Wells

1.4.3 Coal Mines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Industrial Fuel

1.5.4 Cooking Fuel

1.5.5 Vehicle Fuel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market

1.8.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

