Glutenfree Pasta Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glutenfree Pasta in Global, including the following market information:

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

The global Glutenfree Pasta market was valued at 1112.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1533.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brown Rice Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glutenfree Pasta include Andriani Spa, Dr.Schar, Barilla, Quinoa, Garofalo, Pasta Lensi, Newlat, Doves Farm Foods and Bionaturae and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glutenfree Pasta companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Shops

Supermarket

Online

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Andriani Spa

Dr.Schar

Barilla

Quinoa

Garofalo

Pasta Lensi

Newlat

Doves Farm Foods

Bionaturae

RP’s Pasta

