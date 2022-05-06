News

Glutenfree Pasta Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glutenfree Pasta in Global, including the following market information:

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-glutenfree-pasta-forecast-2022-2028-417

 

The global Glutenfree Pasta market was valued at 1112.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1533.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brown Rice Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glutenfree Pasta include Andriani Spa, Dr.Schar, Barilla, Quinoa, Garofalo, Pasta Lensi, Newlat, Doves Farm Foods and Bionaturae and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glutenfree Pasta companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Brown Rice Pasta
  • Quinoa Pasta
  • Chickpea Pasta
  • Multigrain Pasta

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Retail Shops
  • Supermarket
  • Online

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Andriani Spa
  • Dr.Schar
  • Barilla
  • Quinoa
  • Garofalo
  • Pasta Lensi
  • Newlat
  • Doves Farm Foods
  • Bionaturae
  • RP’s Pasta

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

