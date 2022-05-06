Glutenfree Pasta Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glutenfree Pasta in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glutenfree Pasta market was valued at 1112.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1533.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brown Rice Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glutenfree Pasta include Andriani Spa, Dr.Schar, Barilla, Quinoa, Garofalo, Pasta Lensi, Newlat, Doves Farm Foods and Bionaturae and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glutenfree Pasta companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brown Rice Pasta
- Quinoa Pasta
- Chickpea Pasta
- Multigrain Pasta
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail Shops
- Supermarket
- Online
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Glutenfree Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glutenfree Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Andriani Spa
- Dr.Schar
- Barilla
- Quinoa
- Garofalo
- Pasta Lensi
- Newlat
- Doves Farm Foods
- Bionaturae
- RP’s Pasta
