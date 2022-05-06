Touch Screen Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Touch Screen Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Touch Screen Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Touch Screen Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capacitive Touch Screen Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Touch Screen Sensors include AMT, DMC, Electronic Assembly, Intelligent Display Solutions, Touch International and Nissha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Touch Screen Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Touch Screen Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Capacitive Touch Screen Sensors
- Resistive Touch Screen Sensors
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touch Screen Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Touch Screen Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Touch Screen Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Touch Screen Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Touch Screen Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMT
- DMC
- Electronic Assembly
- Intelligent Display Solutions
- Touch International
- Nissha
