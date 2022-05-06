Diesel Generator Market Growth | Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2030

Diesel generator solutions leverages the internet to control the environment in offices and homes using parameters of amount of natural light, occupancy, temperature, and movement. MRFR’s report on the diesel generator market outlines drivers and opportunities for the forecast period (2020-2027). The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its cascading effects on the industry are explored below.

Market Scope

The global diesel generator market size can reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025 at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Rapid Industrialization to Influence Market Growth

Rapid pace of industrialization in developing economies and improved living standards has set the stage of diesel generators. Low price of diesel as compared to gas coupled with need for manufactured goods can drive its integration with ready power sources. Efforts to proliferate electrification in rural areas and rise of data centers to handle the data loads of increasing customers can drive market growth significantly. New technologies in these generators have improved their efficiency and reduced their reliance on power grids.

Increasing Power Outages to Propel Market Growth

The surge in power outages owing to rising consumption of content and streaming services as well as inclination towards development of new goods can require new sources of power. Establishment of data centers and IT enabled services as well as awareness among customers regarding power supply can drive market growth. Vulnerability of power grids and substations against natural disasters as well as demand of power backup solutions will bode well for the market. Generator dealers offer contractors with clients for repair and maintenance purposes to ensure long deals. Lack of grid infrastructure in remote locations and demand for continuous power supply by burgeoning industries will drive market demand.

Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Market Growth

New government regulations launched by countries to stem carbon emission levels and control energy consumption can negatively affect market growth. Heavy weight of diesel generators as compared to inverters coupled with preference of gas generators can be a challenge to the market.

Competitive Analysis

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

Greaves Cotton Limited (India)

Denyo Co Ltd (Japan)

Ashok Leyland (India)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Caterpillar (US)

Kirloskar Electric Company (India)

Rolls-Royce plc (UK)

Cummins Inc (US)

prominent players of the global diesel generator market. Contracts, agreements, and expansions are favored strategic approaches by players to sustain their standing.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a dip in demand of diesel generators owing to lack of construction projects and switch to renewable energy backup options. In addition, changing energy standards and new policies mandated by economies to be sustainable and curb emission levels can lead to a decline in diesel generators. But expansion of manufacturing firms and ease of lockdown restrictions can bode well for the market.

Segmentation Analysis

Between 75 to 375 kVA Segment to Gain Market Share

By capacity, the market is segmented into less than 75 kVA, between 75 to 375 kVA, and more than 375 kVA. The ‘between 75 to 375 kVA’ segment is set to dominate the diesel generator market owing to its demand in Brazil, India, and China. Demand for economical backup options as well as application in petrol pumps, small-scale industries, and telecom sector can drive segment growth. Long lifespan and reliability are characteristics attracting customers towards this rating of diesel generators.

Commercial End-users to Lead Global Market

Commercial end-users are likely to capture a large market share over the forecast period due to its wide application in telecommunication, data centers, government centers, educational institutions, telecom, and hospitality sectors. Diesel generators are used for handling power outages or power fluctuations.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Display Highest CAGR

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is deemed to showcase a strong growth rate over the forecast period owing to cheap rates of diesel and affordability among customers. Rapid pace of industrialization and increase in goods manufacturing can drive its demand among corporations looking to compete on a global level. Adoption by IT and IT-enabled services and telecommunication sectors can provide new opportunities of growth to the industry in the coming years.

Industry Update

The County of Sonoma in California, U.S., has installed 13 diesel generators at evacuation centers and public facilities to move its reliance from grids.