HbA1c testing market Sector, Forecast, Statistics and Outlook Till 2027

Overview

The HbA1c testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period. As per the HbA1c testing market research report, the global market for HbA1c testing is projected to grow swiftly by US$1,992.44 Million by 2025. According to analysts, developing healthcare infrastructure as well as growing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The HbA1c testing market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global HbA1c testing market and its end user, technology, and product segments. The limited access to healthcare along with lack of awareness are the elements that could influence the HbA1c testing market advancement throughout the forecast period. The HbA1c testing market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the HbA1c testing market.

Market Segmentation

The global HbA1c testing market has been segmented based on end user, technology, and product. On the basis of technology, the market for HbA1c testing is segmented based on enzymatic assay, turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay (TINIA), ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of product, is segmented into instruments (handheld device and bench-top device), reagents and kits. The global market for HbA1c testing is also covered based on the end user segment which is further split into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Major elements such as weak healthcare system could obstruct the HbA1c testing market growth. However, according to the HbA1c testing market research report, growing activities such as research and awareness campaigns along with strategic activities such as partnerships and agreements will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The HbA1c testing market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of end user, technology, and product segments along with regional markets has been given in the global HbA1c testing market research report. The research analysts studying the HbA1c testing market have put out market forecasts in the HbA1c testing market research report in order to support HbA1c testing market-based companies. The HbA1c testing market research report provides an extensive understanding of the HbA1c testing market based on the information and forecasts till 2027.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for HbA1c testing are predominantly covered in the global HbA1c testing market research report. Country-level HbA1c testing markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level HbA1c testing markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level HbA1c testing markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The HbA1c testing market research report also explores the regional market for HbA1c testing present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The HbA1c testing market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside HbA1c testing markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

New advanced treatment options are presumed to drive the HbA1c testing market growth worldwide. The global HbA1c testing market could be challenged by lack of professional expertise, nevertheless, organizations in the HbA1c testing market will carry the growth rate forward. The HbA1c testing market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the HbA1c testing market globally. Furthermore, the global HbA1c testing market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the HbA1c testing market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The HbA1c testing market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the HbA1c testing market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

The Phase II volagidemab trials in REMD Biotherapeutics have demonstrated glycemic regulation improvements. The findings showed that, after 12 weeks of care in Type 1 patients with Diabetes T1D, volagidemab was associated with substantial glycemic control improvements assessed by haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and CGM parameters. Although full results have not been announced yet, the phase I study showed that patients could reduce their daily use of insulin by 26% (12 units).

