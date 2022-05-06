Global Maleic Anhydride Market 2020 Business Standards and Competition Landscape 2027 – Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd, Helm AG, Thirumalai Chemicals.

Overview:

The Maleic Anhydride Market is enjoying a positive growth rate owing to its percolation in the coating and polymer industries. But its well-cemented foothold in the automotive sector is what makes it a gainer. The market is anticipated to achieve a 6.65% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027) to reach an impressive valuation of USD 5.50 billion from its previous valuation of USD 3.4 billion in 2020. The report on the same market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) further incorporates a detailed analysis of the drivers such as the production of 1,4-butanediol (BDO), and unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and lubricants to provide an accurate maleic anhydride market scenario.

However, the maleic anhydride market is facing a steep task of overcoming the threats posed by government regulations and green alternatives. Maleic anhydride has side-effects which can have an adverse impact on health. Governments have issued regulations to curb the practice. But bio-based maleic anhydrides are awaiting green signal which can bring the maleic anhydride market back on its growth track.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Maleic Anhydride Market can be segmented by raw material, application, and end-user.

By raw material, the maleic anhydride market can be segmented into n-Butane and Benzene. N-Butane has the maximum market share as per the details of 2020.

Based on application, the maleic anhydride market includes unsaturated polyester resin (UPR), copolymers, lubricant additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and others. UPR, at present, is the market bellwether in terms of volume. But copolymers are about to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the maleic anhydride market comprises construction, automotive, food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture, and others. Construction segment has the maximum market share, but the automotive segment is about to register the fastest growth rate.

Competitive Analysis:

The global maleic anhydride market is experiencing several transformations owing to the strategic stances taken by the market leaders. These strategies have merger, acquisition, collaboration, product launch, joint venture, and other methods to help companies stay afloat and market expand.

SMA 1550H is a new type of styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) copolymers that is grabbing attention as this type of resins can effectively disperse pigments and performs well as an ink transfer aid.

Polynt Group inked a deal in 2020, with Reichhold and formed Polynt-Reichhold that would operate in the field concerning intermediates, coating, and composite resins, thermoset compounds, gel-coats, and niche specialties.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is showing great interest in buying stakes in Ashland Inc.’s Marathon Ashland Petroleum LLC (MAP). This can make Marathon the sole owner of the MAP and one of the largest refiners in the U.S.

Prominent maleic anhydride market influencers are Ashland Inc. (US), Bartek Ingredients Inc. (Canada), Bluestar Harbin Petrochemical Corp. (China), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lanxess (Germany), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (US), Fuso Chemical Co. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Nan Ya Plastics Co.(China), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Helm AG (Germany), Polynt Group (Italy), Ningbo Jiangning Chemical (China), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (India), and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographic analysis of the maleic anhydride market incorporates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC has the largest market share. The region is showing extraordinary growth rate in automotive and construction sectors which is squarely pushing the maleic anhydride market forward. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are making a substantial contribution to the regional maleic anhydride market growth.

Europe also has a substantial portion of the market. However, the region is expecting dampened speed owing to its slow growth in the construction sector and strict regulations regarding bio-sustainability imposed by governments that bog down the expected growth rate.

North America is also experiencing sluggish pace owing to a slowdown in downstream industries. However, Latin America’s market is expanding as many of the North American companies are shifting their base to Brazil and Argentina.

