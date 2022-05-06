Dual Gate MOSFET Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dual Gate MOSFET in global, including the following market information:
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Dual Gate MOSFET companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dual Gate MOSFET market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
N and N-Channel Dual MOSFETs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dual Gate MOSFET include Infineon Technologies, onsemi, Vishay, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Texas Instruments and Power Integration, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dual Gate MOSFET manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- N and N-Channel Dual MOSFETs
- N and P-Channel Dual MOSFETS
- P and P-Channel Dual MOSFETS
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Industry
- Energy and Power Industry
- Consumer Electronics Industry
- Others
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Gate MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dual Gate MOSFET revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dual Gate MOSFET revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dual Gate MOSFET sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dual Gate MOSFET sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Infineon Technologies
- onsemi
- Vishay
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics
- Renesas Electronics
- Littelfuse
- Texas Instruments
- Power Integration
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Microchip Technology
