Global Bitumen Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bitumen market was valued at 5344.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen.Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

By Market Verdors:

BP

Shell

ChevronTexaco Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Company

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nynas AB

Sinopec China

By Types:

Natural Bitumen

Petroleum Bitumen

Coal-Tar Pitch

By Applications:

Emulsion

Polymer Modified

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bitumen Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Natural Bitumen

1.4.3 Petroleum Bitumen

1.4.4 Coal-Tar Pitch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bitumen Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Emulsion

1.5.3 Polymer Modified

1.5.4 Roadways

1.5.5 Waterproofing

1.5.6 Adhesives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bitumen Market

1.8.1 Global Bitumen Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bitumen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bitumen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bitumen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bitumen Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bitumen Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Bitumen Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Bitumen Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

