Amusement Park Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amusement Park Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amusement Park Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monkey Bars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amusement Park Equipment include PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, Henderson, Kaiqi, Qitele and Forpark Australia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amusement Park Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Monkey Bars
  • Sandbox
  • Climbing Equipment
  • Swings and Slides
  • Balance Equipment
  • Motion and Spinning
  • Others

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Commercial Playgrounds
  • Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment
  • Theme Play Systems
  • Others

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Amusement Park Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Amusement Park Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • PlayCore
  • Landscape Structures
  • Kompan, Inc.
  • Playpower
  • ELI
  • Henderson
  • Kaiqi
  • Qitele
  • Forpark Australia
  • Mich Playground Equipment
  • Childforms
  • DYNAMO
  • Tsumura Company
  • SportsPlay
  • ABC-Team
  • E.Beckmann

