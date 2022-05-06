Amusement Park Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amusement Park Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-amusement-park-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-8 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

The global Amusement Park Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monkey Bars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amusement Park Equipment include PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, Henderson, Kaiqi, Qitele and Forpark Australia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amusement Park Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Amusement Park Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amusement Park Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amusement Park Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan, Inc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

Kaiqi

Qitele

Forpark Australia

Mich Playground Equipment

Childforms

DYNAMO

Tsumura Company

SportsPlay

ABC-Team

E.Beckmann

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-amusement-park-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-8

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports