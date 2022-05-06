Precious Metals Market Size And Forecast | Hycroft Mining Corporation, Anglo American, Barrick Gold Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan, GOLDCORP INC., Kinross Gold Corporation, Lonmin Plc, Russian Platinum

The global Precious Metals Market is expected to grow smoothly over the forecast period due to the growing industrial as well as luxury applications of precious metals. The growing demand for jewelry is likely to be the major driver for the global precious metals market over the forecast period, with the growing demand for precious metals in other industrial applications also likely to play a key role in the growth of the global precious metals market.

The jewelry application of precious metals is likely to take up the majority share in the global precious metals market over the forecast period. Traditional gold and silver mining operations are prevalent in major jewelry producing countries in the world, while the growing disposable income of consumers in developing parts of the world has also driven up the demand for precious metals in recent years. The growing demand for gold and silver jewelry as a financial investment, driven by the growing instability of the financial pyramid, is likely to play a key role in the global precious metals market’s growth over the forecast period.

Increasing industrial applications of precious metals are also likely to play a major role in the growth of the global precious metals market over the forecast period. The demand for gold and silver in semiconductor and electronics applications has grown over the last few years, as the demand for premium electronics that can be relied upon for unproblematic operation has risen due to the growing computerization of military and government protocols. The growing use of palladium and platinum in catalytic converters in automotive applications is also likely to drive the global precious metals market over the forecast period, as pollution control has become a major topic for the automotive industry around the world.

Segmentation:

The global Precious metals market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global precious metals market has been segmented into gold, silver, and platinum group metals. The platinum group metals segment is further divided into platinum, palladium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium, and iridium. The global precious metals market is almost evenly divided between the three segments, with gold holding a slight dominance with a 37% share in 2020.

By application, the global precious metals market has been classified as jewelry, investments, semiconductors, dentistry, computer parts, cutlery, photography, and others. Jewelry and investments are likely to remain two of the leading applications in the global precious metals market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global precious metals market has been segmented into electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the global precious metals market due to the high demand for gold and silver jewelry and the rising interest among consumers in stocking up on precious metals as an investment. China is the leading producer and consumer of gold and is likely to hold on to the position over the forecast period, as personal as well as industrial demand for precious metals grows at a steady rate. Japan, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are also likely to play a major role in the global precious metals market’s development over the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing mining operations in the country and the rising demand for precious metals in semiconductors and electronics applications.

Latin America also holds a significant share in the global precious metals market thanks to the presence of large stockpiles of precious metals in the region, with Brazil emerging as the leading contributor to the regional market in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Corporation (US),

Anglo American (UK),

Barrick Gold Corporation (Canada),

Freeport-McMoRan (US),

GOLDCORP INC. (Canada),

Kinross Gold Corporation (Canada),

Lonmin Plc (South Africa),

Newmont Mining Corporation. (US),

Russian Platinum (Russia),

Norilsk Nickel (Russia),

PAN AMERICAN SILVER. (Canada),

Asahi Refining (US), and

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

In March 2019, gold prices suffered the largest single-session percentage fall since last August, ending up below the USD 1300 mark for the first time in two weeks. Fluctuations in precious metal prices could play an important role in the development of the global market over the forecast period.

