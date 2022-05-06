Satellite Imagery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Imagery in Global, including the following market information: Global Satellite Imagery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global top five companies in 2021 (%) The global Satellite Imagery market was valued at 2648.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8384.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. 0.1m Resolving Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Satellite Imagery include Planet Labs Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., Galileo Group Inc., BlackSky Global LLC, Telespazio, Exelis Inc., Trimble, SkyLab Analytics and DMCii, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Satellite Imagery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Satellite Imagery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions) Global Satellite Imagery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) 0.1m Resolving Power 0.25m Resolving Power 0.5m Resolving Power Others Global Satellite Imagery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions) Global Satellite Imagery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%) Transportation Environment Agriculture Industry Others Global Satellite Imagery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) Global Satellite Imagery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Satellite Imagery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Satellite Imagery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Planet Labs Inc. DigitalGlobe Inc. Galileo Group Inc. BlackSky Global LLC Telespazio Exelis Inc. Trimble SkyLab Analytics DMCii ImageSat International Deimos Imaging E-GEOS Geosys Satellogic Terra Bella

