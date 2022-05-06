Automotive Memory IC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Memory IC in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Memory IC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Memory IC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Automotive Memory IC companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Memory IC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DRAM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Memory IC include Micron, Samsung, SK hynix, STMicroelectronics, ISSI, Nanya, Winbond, On Semi and Cypress, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Memory IC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Automotive Memory IC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory IC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- DRAM
- NOR
- NAND
- SRAM
- EEPROM
Global Automotive Memory IC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory IC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Car Infotainment System
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
- Remote Information Control Unit (T-Box)
- Digital Instrument Panel
Global Automotive Memory IC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory IC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Memory IC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Memory IC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Memory IC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Memory IC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Micron
- Samsung
- SK hynix
- STMicroelectronics
- ISSI
- Nanya
- Winbond
- On Semi
- Cypress
- GigaDevice
- WesternDigital
- Kioxia
- Giantec-semi
- Macronix
- ICMAX
