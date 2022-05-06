News

Carbon Finance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

Global Carbon Finance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Finance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Finance include Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group and Allcot Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Finance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Carbon Finance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Carbon Finance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Industrial
  • Household
  • Energy
  • Others

Global Carbon Finance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Carbon Finance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • REDD Carbon Offset
  • Renewable Energy
  • Landfill Methane Projects
  • Others

Global Carbon Finance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Carbon Finance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Carbon Finance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Carbon Finance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Carbon Credit Capital
  • Terrapass
  • Renewable Choice
  • 3Degrees
  • NativeEnergy
  • GreenTrees
  • South Pole Group
  • Aera Group
  • Allcot Group
  • Carbon Clear
  • Forest Carbon
  • Bioassets
  • Bioflica
  • WayCarbon
  • CBEEX
  • Guangzhou Greenstone

