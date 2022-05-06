News

Fuel Pressure Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Diesel Engine Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Fuel Pressure Sensors include Bosch, Sensata Technologies, Standard Motor Products, Eltek Group, SENKO, Vitesco Technologies, Dorman Products, SSI Technologies and Kistler. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Fuel Pressure Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Diesel Engine Type
  • Gasoline Engines Type

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fuel Pressure Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Fuel Pressure Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fuel Pressure Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Fuel Pressure Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Fuel Pressure Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Bosch
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Standard Motor Products
  • Eltek Group
  • SENKO
  • Vitesco Technologies
  • Dorman Products
  • SSI Technologies
  • Kistler

