Artificial Intelligence System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence System include Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion and KITT.AI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-artificial-intelligence-system-forecast-2022-2028-817
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise
- Cloud-based
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Voice Processing
- Text Processing
- Image Processing
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Baidu
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SAP
- Intel
- Salesforce
- Brighterion
- KITT.AI
- IFlyTek
- Megvii Technology
- Albert Technologies
- H2O.ai
- Brainasoft
- Yseop
- Ipsoft
- NanoRep(LogMeIn)
- Ada Support
- Astute Solutions
- IDEAL.com
- Wipro
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports