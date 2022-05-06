Global Nitromethane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitromethane market was valued at 181 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitromethane is a colorless, oily, highly flammable liquid with a strong, disagreeable odor that emits toxic fumes of nitrogen oxides upon decomposition. Nitromethane is used to make industrial antimicrobials and pharmaceuticals and is also used as a soil fumigant and as a fuel in race car engines. Exposure to nitromethane irritates the skin and affects the central nervous system causing nausea, dizziness and narcosis. This substance is reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.Nitromethane (chemical formula: CH3NO2) is the simplest organic nitro compound.

At room temperature, it is a clear liquid with colorless oily shape and has the faint aromatic smell, with great polarity, flammable, toxic and explosive. It can be used as fuel and be mixed with ethanol, acetone, ether, as a good solvent and extraction agent. At the same time, nitromethane is also a common raw material in chemical industry and organic synthesis because of the strong activity of nitro -hydrogen.

By Types:

0.999 Grade

0.995 Grade

0.99 Grade

By Applications:

Solvent

Synthesis Intermediates

Fuel

