Smart Beacon Market Is Estimated to Grow USD $ 1240 Million With Healthy CAGR of 25% by 2025

Research Overview Report of Smart Beacon Market In The Forecast Period

The Smart Beacon Market is showing enhancing growth due to the presence of driving factors and opportunities. The positive factors will elevate the market’s performance in the forecast period. The market is predicted to reach a CAGR of 54 % by 2027 during the forecast period. It has also acquired a strong valuation of USD 1,240.0 million in 2018. Further, it will reach USD ~25,000.0 million by 2025.

Driving Factors Of The Smart Beacon Market

The presence of a driving factor stimulates the Smart Beacon Market growth. The increased rate of smartphone users is one of the major drivers. The focus on business intelligence to obtain advantages to emerge in the competition is chiefly driving the market. Smart beacons are also used for generating spatial data to utilize in analytics. These factors are highly contributing to the growth of the global Smart Beacon Market.

The smart beacons demand is accelerating worldwide for its usage in various applications, especially in logistics and transportation, which is letting the market reach significant revenue growth. The presence of end-users is accelerating the market’s demand due to their massive usage. Due to its advancement, the retail sector will attain a maximum market share in the forecast period. Logistics and transportation are also enhancing the market’s growth. The beacons provide real-time asset tracking and have the capability of exact time delivery.

Enhancing Growth Factors And Opportunities

The end-users are the major reason the Smart Beacon Market is accelerating at higher space. Industrial verticals such as the events, travel industries, healthcare, finance, and enterprises are upbringing growth opportunities for the market.

The development of a personalized communication base integrated with the technology expands the market’s demand. The ongoing trend of smart living is enhancing the market. Smart living has led to the utilization of advanced technologies such as the IoT, and cloud technologies are enhancing the market to maintain its growth.

The increased usage of wireless communication and the rise in the adoption of smart beacons in smart homes is boosting the market’s growth. The adoption has led to various benefits emerging in the market at the global level. The urge to control the home appliances and entertainment sources with the smart beacon lets the market prove its worth at the global level. The growth factors and opportunities will help the market reach its estimated valuation during the evaluation period.

Segmentation Analysis Of The Smart Beacon Market

The Smart Beacon Market is segmented into major parts which are contributing to the market’s growth based on their features.

Standard type, connectivity, offering and end-users are the market segments. These are further segmented into different types.

The standard type segment is bifurcated into Eddy stone, iBeacon and others. The connectivity segment includes Wi-Fi, Hybrid and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

The offering segment of the market is classified into a standard beacon, hardware, card beacon, sticker beacon, software and service. The end-user section includes various industrial verticals such as Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education and Others.

The Smart Beacon Market will successfully reach its goal in the forecast period with the presence of these growth factors, drivers and opportunities. The segments are accelerating their demand in different forms.

