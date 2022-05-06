Electronic Load Market – Business Opportunities & Global Industry Analysis by 2030

Market Highlights

Global Electronic Load Market Share is projected to be valued at USD 4.91 Billion by 2026, with 6.83% CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic load devices are devices that consume electrical energy in the form of current and converts it into heat and light.

Global Electronic Load Market growth has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the electronic load market during the forecast period. The demand for electronic load devices in this region is growing primarily due to aerospace, defence, government services, and automotive applications. Device manufacturers use electronic load to test various power devices in the US, making it one of the potential markets for electronic loads. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest market share in 2019 due to extensive government support and increasing investment in the power industry.

n Europe, Germany held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increase in spending in the aerospace & defence industry. In the Middle East & Africa, the UAE is expected to be one of the leading markets for electronic load devices.

The global electronic load market has been segmented based on voltage, application, and current type. Based on voltage, the global market is divided into low and high. The low voltage segment is expected to hold the larger share of the global market and grow at the faster rate during the study period.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into aerospace, defence, and government services, automotive, energy, wireless communication and infrastructure, and others. The automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles. Based on the current type, the global electronic load market has been divided into AC and DC. The DC segment is expected to hold a larger share within the global electronic load market growth.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic load market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electronic load market by voltage, application, current type, and region.

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Electronic Load Market are Teledyne Technologies (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Ametek (US), National Instruments (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), B&K Precision Corporation (US), Tektronix (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), NFcorp (Japan), Kikusui Electronics Corporation (Japan), Hocherl & Hackl GmbH (Germany), Matsusada Precision (Japan), Magna-Power Electronics (US), Beich Electronics (China) and Itech Electronic Co. Ltd. (Taiwan).

