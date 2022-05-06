Satellite Data Services Market Production Analysis, Opportunity Assessments, Business Revenue by Leading Competitors And Forecast 2027

Global Satellite Data Services Market Research Report: Information by Type (Image Data and Data Analytics), By Application (Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental Monitoring, Agriculture, Maritime, Transportation & Logistics and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2030

Market Forecast

The Global Satellite Data Services Market is projected to be valued at USD 21.54 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the increasing number of private firms in the space industry and significant advancements in geospatial imagery analytics are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for small satellites for earth observation across the globe is projected to aid the growth of the market.

Market USP

Use of IoT in various industries necessitating satellite data services

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Image data segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018: The image data segment is also expected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of satellite image data for monitoring crops, flooding, icebergs, and coastal traffic.

Environmental monitoring segment is expected to be the fastest-growing: The environmental monitoring segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. The increasing use of satellite data for meteorology and the prevention of illegal fishing and tree felling is driving the growth of the segment.

Key Players

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

Blacksky (US)

Digitalglobe, Inc. (US)

Earth-I Ltd (UK)

Geospatial Intelligence Pty Ltd (Australia)

Gisat SRO (Czech Republic)

Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc. (US)

Imagesat International (Israel)

Planet Labs, Inc. (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Satellite Data Services Market, By Type

1.1.2. Global Satellite Data Services Market, By Application

1.1.3. Global Satellite Data Services Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Number Of Private Firms In The Space Industry

5.2.2. Advancements In Geospatial Imagery Analytics

5.2.3. Rising Demand Of Small Satellites For Earth Observation

5.2.4. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Satellite Launch Failures

5.3.2. Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.3. Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

