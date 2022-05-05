Global Chilled Soup Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chilled Soup market was valued at 778.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Frozen foods are rapidly gaining acceptance across the globe, boosting the prospects of the global chilled soup market. Manufacturers are racing to cater to this demand by unveiling frozen confectioneries, yogurts and other snacks. A number of companies in the global chilled soup markethave come out with fruit-flavored soups to encourage their consumption as a healthy and tasty snack. The companies have positioned drinkable chilled soup as a form of cold press, sweet tasting soup. Consumers seem to have different preferences though, and they seek out vegetable or even savory options in order to reduce their sugar intake.A large percentage of sales in the global chilled soup market is via the organized retail format. With the growth of the global economy, the retail chain has boomed and this has driven the chilled soup market in both developed and emerging economies. Retailers have begun to create their own chilled soup brands with various flavors to support the global chilled soup market growth during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

The Billington

The Hain Daniels

Soupologie

Sonoma Brands

Tio Gazpacho

Campbell Soup

Woolworths

PepsiCo

By Types:

Pet Bottles

Carton Packaging

Cups/Tubs

Pouches

By Applications:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Premium Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Direct Selling

Key Indicators Analysed

