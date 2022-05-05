Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Battery Diaphragm in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Lithium Battery Diaphragm companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Battery Diaphragm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Battery Diaphragm include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik and MPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Battery Diaphragm manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
- Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
- Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Power Vehicle
- Electric Power Storage
- Industrial Use
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Asahi Kasei
- SK Innovation
- Toray
- Celgard
- UBE
- Sumitomo Chem
- Entek
- Evonik
- MPI
- W-SCOPE
- Senior Tech
- Jinhui Hi-Tech
- Zhongke Sci & Tech
- Cangzhou Mingzhu
- Suzhou GreenPower
- Yiteng New Energy
- Tianfeng Material
- DG Membrane Tech
- Newmi-Tech
- FSDH
- Hongtu LIBS Tech
- Shanghai Energy
- Gellec
- Zhenghua Separator
- Huiqiang New Energy