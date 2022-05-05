Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Battery Diaphragm in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lithium Battery Diaphragm companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium Battery Diaphragm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium Battery Diaphragm include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik and MPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium Battery Diaphragm manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Battery Diaphragm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lithium Battery Diaphragm sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: