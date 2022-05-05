Fresh Food Packaging Market 2020 Growth Cover Enlargement Future Trends Top Manufacturers And Competitive Landscape To 2027

Fresh Food Packaging Market

The market for Fresh Food Packaging is anticipated to reach USD 183.45 billion by 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.78% throughout the forecast period of 2027.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall production and transportation facilities of different industries were halted and it affected the Fresh Food Packaging Market as well. But, at the same time, there was a huge surge in the demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve foods. Home deliveries of food items had increased manifold. All these have helped the global Fresh Food Packaging Market to revive and have steady growth during the forecast period.

With the continuous rise in the demands for convenience food items and extended shelf-life for foods, new opportunities have opened up for the expansion of the Fresh Food Packaging Market Size in the coming years.

Continuous rise in the price of crude oil due to geopolitical tensions and other factors may lead to the unavailability of plastic resins which are used as packaging materials. Another challenge for this market is the strict regulations by the governments of different countries to curb the excess production of plastic wastes. At the same time, this would open up opportunities for the other types of fresh food packaging materials like bagasse and paper board.

Market Segmentation

The global Fresh Food Packaging Market is studied in detail to anticipate its growth during the forecast period. The huge market is segmented based on region, material, and end-user.

Based on material, the market is further divided into metal, glass, paper & paperboard, bagasse, plastics, and others. The plastic segment is further divided into flexible and rigid segments. The maximum portion of the Fresh Food Packaging Market is dominated by the plastic sector because of its low price and easy availability. The paper & paperboard sector is also anticipated to do well in the coming years because of the rising demand for bio-degradable materials for packing food items.

Based on the end-user, the market is again divided into fruit, vegetables, meat products, dairy products, and others. The fruits and vegetable sector occupies a large portion of the Fresh Food Packaging Market Revenue but the dairy, meat, and seafood sectors are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Classification

Based on region, the global Fresh Food Packaging Market is divided into South America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa & Middle East.

The market of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain a steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing population, rise in population disposable income, and lifestyle changes.

The Fresh Food Packaging Market in Europe and North America is also expected to grow well during the forecast period due to an increase in trade and supportive government policies.

Industry News

The key players of the global Fresh Food Packaging Market are constantly trying to expand their presence by launching new products, adopting the latest technologies, having joint ventures, and acquisitions of smaller companies.

In February 2019, Sealed Air acquired the flexible packaging business of MGM so that it could expand its business portfolio.

