Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Poised for Rapid Growth And Forecast To 2027 | Impact of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2020–2026.

Regional Analysis

The global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the near future. The geographical analysis of the carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. A carbon dioxide detector uses a non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor that measures light in a sample of air. CO2 gas monitors are detection systems used for the prevention of CO 2 poisoning. The most common components of CO 2 sensors are infrared gas sensors (NDIR) and chemical gas sensors. The monitor/controller is specially designed to monitor and set off alarms in case of high CO 2 levels. It also provides up to one 0~10VDC output and one on/off relay output to control a fan or a CO 2 generator. A data logger is designed inside, which can record CO 2 measurements, and the data can be saved via a USB disk.

As per MRFR analysis, North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 for the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market. The region witnesses a major presence of key market players and manufacturers in the region. The rising geriatric population with respiratory conditions is propelling the demand for CO 2 monitors in this region. Furthermore, the adoption of volumetric capnography for clinical use is one of the factors boosting the growth of the regional market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. China accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the rising adoption of these devices for scientific research and medical use. Additionally, the increasing inclination of operators for adopting etCO 2 devices is contributing to the regional market growth.

Key players

MRFR has identified the key players in the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market. These include Criticare Technologies, Inc., Dräger Medical GmbH, GE Healthcare, Invivo Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Mindray DS USA, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Radiometer Medical ApS, Smiths Medical, and Thames Medical. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research & development to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There have been recent mergers & acquisitions among the key players, which is a strategy that several business entities have leveraged to increase their customer reach.

Key Segments

The global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented based on product, application, vertical, and region.

By product, the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into wall-mounted carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors and pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors.

By type, the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors and transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors.

By application, the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into hospital use, scientific research, breweries, greenhouses, underground car parks, office buildings, and others.

By region, the carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

