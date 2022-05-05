Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Research Report On Current Status And Future Growth Prospects To 2027

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market – Overview

The worldwide Biometric Authentication & Identification Market size was esteemed at USD 33.26 Billion out of 2019 and is foreseen to arrive at USD 99.63 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

As the worldwide populace is turning out to be more worried for security and wellbeing, the biometrics authentication and identification market is blasting at fast development rate and is taken on by practically all applications like Government, Healthcare, Enterprises, Banking and Financial Institutions, Consumer Electronics and Retail and Commercial verticals.

The worldwide biometrics market patterns are moving towards versatile biometrics gadgets from fixed biometrics gadgets, and likewise, the pattern of touch-less biometrics is arising. The biometric gadgets catch both physiological and conduct parts of individuals. As far as item, the biometrics gadgets would incorporate items, for example, finger impression scanners, facial acknowledgment gadgets, vein design scanners, iris and retina scanners, voice adjustment gadgets, and multimodal gadgets among others. The mix of biometrics gadgets in wearable items and ascent of versatile biometrics gadgets are the elements that are driving the market.

The biometric authentication and identification market has an extremely high potential in future. The forthcoming flood of biometrics gadgets is probably going to shake number of enterprises like Healthcare, Retail and Commerce, Banking and Financial Institutions, Consumer Electronics and numerous others. A portion of the difficulties that these gadgets confronted incorporate costly items, security concerns, and acknowledgment of specialized up degree.

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market – Competitive Analysis

Biometric gadgets and applications have denoted its essence in government associations, private outfits and institutional arrangements across the globe. It has turned into an essential identification strategy for common application in many created as well as non-industrial nations. Biometrics is widely being utilized in high security physical as well as intelligent access. High security military region, atomic reactors, weapon improvement offices, and so on are utilizing biometrics to shield the office and fend gatecrashers off. It is likewise being utilized in line control, where personality of individuals, looking for passage in a nation, are checked against what is on record, and obscure individuals are related to robotized biometric acknowledgment. Biometric gadgets and applications appear to assuming control over the world by storm, be that as it may, as far as market entrance, they are as yet their earliest stages.

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market – Segmentation

The Biometric Authentication Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by authentication type: Comprises Single Factor Authentication (Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Print Recognition, Face Recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition), Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometrics combined with Smart Card Technology, Biometrics combined with Pin Technology)

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market – Competitive Analysis

Segmentation by Motility: Comprises Fixed and Mobile

Segmentation by component: Comprises hardware (Fingerprint readers, Scanners, Camera)

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Enterprise, Banking and financial institutions, Government, Healthcare, Consumer electronics and Retail and commerce among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market – Regional Analysis

North America lead the market for global biometric authentication & identification in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The North America has made considerable investments in setting up biometrics-based security solutions at its borders and airports through its customs and border protection (CBP), a government agency to monitor the influx of immigrants and tourists. All these developments have led to the growth of the biometric system market in North America.

Asia Pacific is adapting biometric systems at a very rapid speed. Ongoing government projects which include issuance of e-passports & visas, and unique identification cards under the Aadhar System (in INDIA), have played a major role in boosting demand for biometric systems in Asia Pacific. Growing digitization in the government sector is expected to further propel use of biometric technology in the country over the next five years

Key Players:

Safran SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), BIO-Key International, Inc. (U.S.), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Thales SA (France), Aware, Inc. (U.S.), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Cross Match Technologies (U.S.), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC (U.S.), Daon, Inc. (U.S.), Facebanx (U.K.), and 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Security Market.

