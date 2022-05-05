Plastic Recycling Market 2022 understand trends share growth overview and forecast 2030

Plastic Recycling Market Overview

The Plastic Recycling Market is projected to be worth USD 67.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), the market was valued at USD 38.51 billion in 2021.

These factors have helped shape the plastic recycling market and are expected to boost its growth. Companies in the Plastic Recycling Market could also face challenges such as a lack of awareness about recycling and slow economic growth in some countries. The details covered in the plastic recycling market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Plastic recycling market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested plastic recycling market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.

Competitive Landscape

The plastic recycling market is supported by rapid economic development, increasing population, and various policies and regulations. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of plastic recycling market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the plastic recycling market growth can be affected due to lack of support from the government and unorganized plastic sector in some regions. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the plastic recycling market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The plastic recycling market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the plastic recycling market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the plastic recycling market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the plastic recycling market research report.

Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited, B & B Plastics Recycling Inc, B. Schoenberg & Co., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Clear Path Recycling, Consolidated Container Company, GreenLine Polymers, Imerys SA, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Jayplas, Joe’s Plastics Inc., Kuusakoski Group Oy, KW Plastics, , Montello S.p. A., MTM Plastics GmbH, Plasgran Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Recycled Plastics UK, RJM International Inc., Seraphim Plastics, Shakti Plastics Industries, Suez, Teijin Limited, Ultra Poly Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global plastic recycling market has been segmented based on material, recycling process, and application. On the basis of material, the market for plastic recycling is segmented based on polypropylene (PP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE),polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of recycling process, is segmented into mechanical and chemical. The global market for plastic recycling is also covered based on the application segment which is further split into automotive and others, construction, packaging, textile.

Factors like growing awareness about the impact of plastic disposal on the environment support the plastic recycling market growth. The performance of the plastic recycling market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the plastic recycling market report provides analysis of these segments. The plastic recycling market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the plastic recycling market performance and future.

Regional Overview

Companies in the plastic recycling market are spread across the world. The plastic recycling market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American plastic recycling market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has companies in the plastic recycling market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the plastic recycling market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report. The plastic recycling market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the plastic recycling market can be found in the market research report.

Industry News

Chemical provider LyondellBasell and the French multinational environmental services supplier Suez jointly purchased, for an undisclosed sum, Tivaco, a plastics recycling firm headquartered in Blandain, Belgium. The enterprise will become part of the company’s current 50/50 plastics recycling joint venture, Premium Circular Polymers (QCP). With this deal, QCP will expand its recycled materials processing capacity to about 55,000 tons a year.

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 24

4.2 Drivers 24

4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Plastic In The Packaging Industry 24

4.2.2 Government Support For Recycling Plastic 26

4.2.3 Impact Of Plastic Disposal On The Environment 27

4.3 Restraint 27

4.3.1 Lack Of Awareness Regarding Recycling 27

4.4 Opportunities 27

4.4.1 Ban On Import Of Plastic Waste By Emerging Economies 27

4.4.2 Use Of Recycled Plastic In Various Industries 27

