Superheater Market: Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players 2030

The global superheater market is projected to reach ~USD 4.52 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at ~4.50 % CAGR during the period, 2019–2024.

A superheater is a component of a boiler system that heats the steam produced above its saturation temperature to prevent it from condensation. Superheater also helps to improve the efficiency of a steam engine. There are three types of superheaters- radiant, convection, and combined. A superheater can vary in size from a few tens of feet to several hundred feet.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global superheater market in 2018. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand for power and rising investments in constructing new power generation plants. China is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific superheater market during the forecast period and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018–2023. The market in China and India are projected to be among the fastest-growing economies during the forecast period. These countries are estimated to account for nearly 70% of all the proposed thermal power capacity addition during the same period. All these factors are likely to drive the superheater market, as superheaters are an integral part of power generation plants.

On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented as radiant superheaters, convection superheaters, and combined superheaters. The radiant superheater segment is expected to dominate the market. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented as power generation, industrial, oil & gas, and others. The power generation segment is expected to dominate the market and also expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The global superheater market is expected to grow at ~4.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players of global superheater market are-

Chromalox

National Boiler Service

Optimus Industries

Birwelco

Watlow

Alfa Laval

Sussman Electric Boilers

KNM Group

Sandvik AB

Maarky Thermal Systems Inc.

VPI Acquisition Company LLC

Uchino Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global superheater market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global superheater market by its type, application, and region.

By Type

• Radiant Superheaters

• Convection Superheaters

• Combined Superheaters

By Application

• Power Generation

• Industrial

• Oil & Gas

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

