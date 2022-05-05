Direct Thermal Labels Market Share 2022 | Industry Size, Revenue, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2030

The global Direct Thermal Labels Market witness continual growth. These labels are extensively used in a number of labeling applications, including price markdown tags, RFID, and barcode technologies. Over recent years, the demand for direct thermal labels has grown rapidly due to burgeoning industries like food & beverages and pharmaceutical products.

Moreover, the increasing demand from personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and retail sectors escalates market revenues. The market is expected to perceive brisk growth in the years to come. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global direct thermal labels market would grow at a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020-2027).

Additionally, the growing trend of online food ordering impacts market growth significantly, offering significant opportunities for label and packaging suppliers and converters. The advent of new high-speed printing solutions capable of printing a cost-effective alternative for multiple printing tasks within a wide range of applications boosts the direct thermal labels market size.

Stringent government regulations about food safety act as a major tailwind pushing up the growth of the market. Additionally, augmenting demand for consumer goods products alongside the increase in packaging industries provides a considerable impetus to the market growth. Rapidly growing pharmaceuticals and eCommerce industries support the growth of the market.

The rising demand for chemical-free direct thermal label technology compatible with any barcode software and thermal printers for environmentally friendly applications influences the market growth. Conversely, the price volatility and demand-supply gap in raw materials required for the direct thermal label production are major factors impeding the market growth.

Direct Thermal Labels Market – Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are leaders in the global direct thermal labels market. These countries have already set up a wide industry, generating profitable shares in the global market. The high demand for packaged foods & beverages and the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry encourages the uptake of direct thermal labels.

Besides, increasing uses of direct thermal labels in various other applications substantiate the market growth in these regions. Moreover, the strong presence of leading manufacturers and pharmaceutical sectors in these regions helps this market to earn high revenues.

The APAC region too holds a sizable share in the global direct thermal labels market. Growing industrial activities is a major reason for the growth of the market. Besides, flourishing demands from food and beverages and logistic industries in this region contribute to the overall market growth.

Countries like Japan, South Korea, China and India are major contributors to the market revenues. Furthermore, increasing economic growth and purchasing power of the consumers and changing lifestyles create enormous opportunities in the regional market.

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market – Segments

The market is segmented into product/ face stock material, application, and regions. The face stock material segment is sub-segmented into paper, plastic, and polyester. The application segment is sub-segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, retail, and others. The segment is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Direct Thermal Labels Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the direct thermal labels market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of numerous large and small-scale players. Key strategic initiatives traced from the recent market developments include agreement & partnership, product launch, acquisition, and expansion. Companies invest substantially for innovations, new product development, and expanding their global footprints.

Major Players:

Players leading the global direct thermal labels market include Label makers Group Pty Ltd., Blanco Inc., 3M Company, AM Labels Ltd., Brady Corporation, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Labelmakers Group Pty Ltd., Müroll GmbH, Consolidated Label Co., Resource Label Group, Hub Labels, Premier Label Company Inc., Thermal Label Warehouse LLC, A & S Labels Pvt Ltd., Technicode, Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation, among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Apr 01, 2021 —- MAXStick Products (the US), a supplier of direct thermal, liner-free, and removable adhesive labels launched PlusD Colors, direct thermal liner-free labels with a patented Diamond Pattern adhesive. MAXStick liner-free label is an environmentally friendly labeling technology that is recyclable, silicone-free, and bisphenol-free (BP-free).

Featuring a patented, removable, and repositionable adhesive, these new labels allow maximum adhesion to a wide variety of food packaging materials and surfaces without leaving residue behind. Additional benefits of the new range include highlighting special orders containing or omit allergens, food prepared according to strict religious practices, or color coding for product delivery.

