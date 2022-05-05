Distribution Boards Market – Rising Trend & Dynamic Forecast to 2030

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global distribution boards market is estimated to reach USD 13.79 billion with a CAGR of 6.67% from 2021 to 2030. The report presents the strengths, opportunities, threats, and future business risks and offers a holistic overview of the global market environment with the results of COVID-19.

The distribution board is the main electrical supply system for residential, commercial, and industrial organizations. Being one of the most essential devices in the electricity distribution system, it ensures that the current is correctly distributed to all devices that allow it to function properly. There are main distribution boards types are, i.e. single door distribution boards and double door distribution boards. Single door distribution boards are installed in fairly simple applications and are available in 4-way, 8-way, and 16-way configurations. On the other side, the Double Door Distribution Board is used for heavy-duty operations and is primarily used in commercial applications.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3197

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving the global distribution boards market’s growth are growing urbanization across the globe and increasing need for protective devices. In addition, growing access to electricity, particularly in rural areas, will drive the demand for distribution boards. In addition, the aging power infrastructure also provides a growth opportunity for the global market for distribution boards.

Energy efficiency has become the primary driver for the growth of the global distribution board industry. In addition, governments across the globe are developing policies to promote the use of energy-efficient devices because of their advantages, including decreased energy consumption and cost savings. According to the International Energy Efficiency (IEA), global energy demand increased by 1.9% in 2017, driven by strong economic growth, eventually driving energy efficiency. All these factors will boost the distribution boards, which also encourages uninterrupted power.

Market Segmentation

The global distribution boards market has been segmented based on voltage rating and end-use.

Based on the voltage rating, the global distribution boards market includes low voltage and medium voltage. The medium voltage segment is projected to dominate the global market. This share can be due to increasing investments in T&D infrastructure, construction sector, and growing renewable sector.

Based on end-use, the global distribution boards market has been segregated into transmission & distribution utilities, commercial & residential, manufacturing & processing industry, and others. The T&D utilities are anticipated to dominate the market as the T&D infrastructure is aged and needs refurbishment.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global distribution boards market has been divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific has the highest market share of distribution boards. The rising construction sector and the immediate need to refurbish old and ageing infrastructure will boost the market for distribution boards in the region. China dominated the Asia Pacific region due to its vast population and growing infrastructure activities to cater to the large population.

Key Players

Notable players in the global distribution boards market are Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Industrial Electric Mfg (US), General Electric Corp (US), Siemens (Germany), Legrand (France), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Larsen & Toubro (India), Hager (Germany), NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty. Ltd (Australia), ESL Power Systems (US), and East Coast Power Systems Limited (US).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/distribution-boards-market-3197

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]