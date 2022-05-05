Automotive Robotics Market Business Opportunity Trends Technology Innovation, Application, Forecast 2030

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global automotive robotics market size to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period). Automotive robot systems are utilized to assist in the manufacturing process in the automotive industries like assembling, welding, cutting, dispensing, and painting.

Automotive robots in the manufacturing process help to decrease operational costs by enhancing the quality and operational flexibility, minimizing production, and manufacturing errors, and eliminating raw material waste. Furthermore, rising concerns about worker safety, the adoption of automation to ensure quality manufacturing, and meeting automotive robotics market demand on the schedule are the primary drivers expected to contribute to market growth.

Major Key Players

ABB Group

Comau SpA

Denso Wave Incorporated

Dürr AG

Fanuc Corporation

Harmonic Drive System

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics)

Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Controller

Robotic arm

End effector

Sensors

Drive

Others



By Type

Articulated

Cylindrical

SCARA

Cartesian

Others



By Application

Welding

Painting

Cutting

Material Handling

Others

Multiple Factors to Boost Market Growth

Automobile manufacturers are using robotics in their manufacturing processes as they give various advantages like increased precision, efficiency, flexibility, and dependability on the assembly line. Due to the broad use of automotive robotics, the automotive sector has become the world’s most automated sector, as well as one of the world’s largest buyers of industrial robots.

Moreover, automotive manufacturing robots provide a competitive advantage to automotive enterprises by enhancing quality, boosting capacity, cutting warranty costs, and shielding employees from demanding and dangerous duties. Furthermore, automotive robots are primarily employed in vehicle assembly facilities for applications such as spot welding, painting, and so on; nevertheless, there are various other opportunities to use automotive robotics across the supply chain.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Rule the Global Market

The Asia Pacific is the world’s fastest-growing area, led by countries like India, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. China and India are Asia Pacific’s advanced countries, and many companies, including automotive, electronics, and aviation, are establishing production units in these countries, raising interest in the Automotive Robotics Market share, and changing the Asia Pacific into a growing market.



