Sensor Market Share, Key Players, Competitor Analysis, Growth Insights, Future Scope, Forecast, Business Trends, Opportunities and Impact of COVID

Sensor Market Overview

The Sensor Market will witness a healthy growth from 2019 to 2026, a research report suggests. Growing at a CAGR of 6.22%, the market is projected to reach US$228.08 billion by 2026. The rising demand from some of the burgeoning industries is expected to support the market growth along with demand from electronics, healthcare, and defense.

The rising application of the internet of things, the steadily rising use of sensors in the smart cities, the growing demands for sensors in mobile phones as well as other electronic gadgets, the expansion of the automation industry, as well as the increasing number of applications in remotely sensed, are all expected to further propel the expansion of the sensor market throughout the forecast period. The advancements in the automation industry will further increase the number of possibilities that will contribute to the expansion of the sensor market over the projected period.

Market Segmentation

The smart devices sector has seen growth across type, component, technology, vertical, and region segments owing to the proliferation of industry 4.0 and increased uses of image sensors. To study the market, analysts have further segmented type, component, technology, vertical, and region into type on the basis of biosensors, humidity sensors, image sensors, level sensors, motion sensors, optical sensors, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, radar sensors, temperature sensors, touch sensors, and other sensors. The market is further segmented into component which is split into ADC, amplifiers, DAC, microcontrollers, transceivers, and others. Additionally, the sensor market on the basis of vertical is segmented into automotive, construction, food & beverage, healthcare, packaging textile, and others. The market is further segmented into technology which is split into MEMS, CMOS, NEMS and Others.

The segmental analysis presented in the report provides smart devices based organizations insights into key growth factors such as the rapid surge in hospitalization as well as challenges such as deployment complexities the market will face from 2019 to 2026. Increasing uses of sensors in smart grids and the advent of 5.0 are some of the key factors having an influence on smart devices based companies, suggest analysts as per the sensor market report. But the report also identifies cost related concerns and shrinking R&D budget as major threats companies in smart devices will face till 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The global sensor market research report brings a comprehensive study of type, component, technology, vertical, and region market segments, regional analysis, and smart devices based company details of key players. As the forecast period 2019 to 2026 will bring new opportunities for the market owing to consumers aiming for more convenience and technological developments, the market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.22% and is predicted to reach a value of US$228.08 billion by 2026. With SWOT analysis of smart devices based companies and Porter’s Five Force model analysis based findings, keeping underdeveloped infrastructure and concerns related to costs challenges in mind, companies in the smart devices sector can change the way business is done.

Regional Overview

Smart devices based companies in the sensor market are functioning across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa including the rest of the world. Proliferation of industry 4.0 will be a key growth driver for regional markets. However, concerns regarding additional cost will turn out to be a threat. For the forecast period 2019 to 2026 each of these regional markets are studied in the report. Starting from North America, the regional market and smart devices based companies are spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. An unorganized IT infrastructure will turn out to be a major challenge from 2019 to 2026. Parts of the European market covered in the report are regional markets spread across the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany. The market in the region will be benefitted by emerging markets across the globe as well as rapid urbanization, suggests the report. Similarly, the smart devices sector’s segmental analysis for the Asia Pacific region covers India, Japan, China, and others. For the rest of the world, the research report for the sensor market covers the Middle East and Africa. Forecast based on the reports findings are presented for the forecast period till 2026.

Industry News

Stryker has announced the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a privately owned company based in Dania Beach, Florida, that was founded in 2007. OrthoSensor, Inc. is a pioneer in the digital development of musculoskeletal treatment and complete joint replacement sensor technology. OrthoSensor quantifies orthopaedics through intelligent devices and data resources that allow surgeons and hospitals to provide evidence-based therapies to all stakeholders in the healthcare system. Stryker’s digital infrastructure will be improved by the company’s developments in sensor technologies, as well as expanded data processing and increased computing capacity.

