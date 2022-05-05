Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Investment Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Key Findings

Market Analysis

The global diagnostic electrocardiograph market is likely to touch USD 10,487.24 million at a 6.72% CAGR between 2020- 2027, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Diagnostic electrocardiograph, simply put, is a test that is utilized to detect electrical signals which the heart produces each time it beats. Smart ECG monitors, Holter monitors, event monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, implantable loop recorders, stress ECG devices, and resting ECG devices are the different types of the diagnostic electrocardiograph.

Various factors are adding to the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include increasing expenditure by market players in research and development to create novel ECG devices, technological advances in wearable devices and wireless monitoring, and an increase in the rate of lifestyle diseases. Additional factors adding market growth include the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases.

On the contrary, irregular reimbursement policies, uncertainty in economic circumstances and market saturation, and scarcity of skilled professionals are factors that may limit the diagnostic electrocardiograph market growth over the forecast period

Market Segmentation

The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market has been segmented based on the product Type, Lead Type, and End User.

Based on the product type, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market has been segmented into resting ECG devices, stress ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, event monitors, Holter monitors, and smart ECG monitors. The resting ECG devices segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to its high usage in hospitals across the world.

On the basis of lead type, the market has been segmented into 12-lead ECG devices, 5-lead ECG devices, 3-lead ECG devices, 6-lead ECG devices, and single-lead ECG devices. The 3-lead ECG devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in a variety of cardiac diagnostic tests.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical center’s segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing popularity in developing countries.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have lions share in the market over the forecast period. Surging demand for medical devices coupled with rising cases of cardiovascular diseases like arrhythmia and stroke, are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The worldwide diagnostic electrocardiograph market in Europe is anticipated to hold the second-biggest offer over the figure time frame. Rising acknowledgment of new diagnostic items and expanding geriatric populace are adding to the development of the market in the district.

The worldwide diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the APAC area is anticipated to develop at a high speed over the gauge period. Rising predominance of heart sicknesses like stroke and expanding per capita extra cash are the elements that are adding to the market development in the area.

The worldwide diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the MEA is anticipated to have consistent development over the figure time frame. The rising weight of heart sicknesses and step by step creating medical care foundation are factors that are adding to the market development in the locale.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market are General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Hillrom Services, Inc. (US), Spacelabs Healthcare (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Schiller (Switzerland), ACS Diagnostics (US), BPL Medical Technologies (India), Fukuda Denshi (Japan), BTL (US), Edan Instruments, Inc. (China), Cardioline SpA (Italy), Norav Medical (US), Innomed Medical Inc. (Hungary), and VectraCor, Inc. (US).

