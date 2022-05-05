Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Growth, Insight, Research and Forecast – 2027 | ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (US), Baxter (US), BDI Pharma (US), Biotest AG.(Germany)

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Overview

The market for Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) was around US$ 5910.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2023.

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market size has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. The demand for new products and therapy is growing continuously.

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market: ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (US), Baxter (US), BDI Pharma (US), Biotest AG.(Germany),, China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), CSL Behring (US), Grifols Inc. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A (us), Octapharma (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), AND others.

Biotest AG. Was found in 1946 and based in Germany. Biotest AG is one of the key players in the market. This company employed about 2,527 people throughout the world and total revenue of the company is US$ 622.7million in 2016. In May 2017, Biotest AG sold their US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. and received specified current products and a rights related to first order for distribution of upcoming products of ADMA Biologics, Inc. in Europe and selected parts of Asia and middle East.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Regional Analysis

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America was holding largest market share in global IVIg market in 2016. While the European market, especially Western Europe is growing and second largest market for Global IVIg. Asia-Pacific will be fastest growing market for IVIg during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at steady pace during the forecast period.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Players

