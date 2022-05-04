Enterprise Content Management Market Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Scope:

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market size was at USD 40.62 billion in the year 2019 and expected to surpass over USD 77.32 Billion by the year 2030 while registering over 12.25% in the forecast period. The market research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, ECM market share, size and growth, segmentation, upcoming trends, drivers, restraints, SWOT analysis, expert review & forecast. Prime reasons behind the growth of enterprise content management solution demand include growing demand for the companies to arrange, classify, and manage the entire content in a user-friendly fashion. At the same time, the growing demand for personalized content for the targeted audiences using appropriate channels is also one of the foremost reasons behind growth of global enterprise content management market.

Enterprise content management solutions are wide-ranging platforms that help enterprises curate, organize, store & share, and manage various types of content, such as Web properties (XML, HTML), product information, records, documents (DOC, OCF, XLS, PDF), and images (JPEG, TIFF, PNG). With enterprises undergoing digital transformation, the data is rapidly accumulating and will only increase further over time.

Today’s enterprises need a comprehensive, secure, and automated solution to manage high volumes of information easily. ECM is essential for content governance as it provides the repository of records for important business documents. ECM also supports a single source for collaborative work and maintains content security while making content findable and useful.

Dominant Key Players on Enterprise Content Management Market Covered are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

M-Files Inc.

Hyland Systems Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Barracuda Network Inc.

LSSP Corporation (Pinpoint)

Adobe Inc.

Box Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Capgemini SE

Laserfiche

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Docuware GmbH (Ricoh)

Datamatics Global Services Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Enterprise content management system comprises several types of content management solutions. ECM solutions deliver a variety of functions and roles within an organization, such as case management, records management, document management, proprietary information management, benefits of enterprise content management systems, access management, and others.

Highly regulated sectors like healthcare and financial services need ECM systems with built-in features to keep a company compliant, such as keeping audit trails, timeframes for retaining records, and other accountability activities. ECMs also help organizations centralize information as a single source of truth for employees.

ECMs enable information sharing & storing more efficiently and reduce the clutter that accumulates due to multiple file versions by keeping the most up-to-date versions and archiving the old ones. This helps avoid confusion when accessing necessary information for collaborating. Resultantly, the market holds the potential to expand phenomenally in the years to come.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By Solution

Web Content Management

Mobile Content Management

Documentation Management

Records Management

Content Workflow Management

Others

By Service

Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for enterprise content management solutions globally. The largest market share attributes to the major enterprise content management firm present in the region. Besides, the increase in the utilization of enterprise content management solutions in various industrial verticals, such as retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, boosts the market in the region. Factors such as growing IT infrastructures and high adoption of digitization in major countries fuel the regional market growth.

