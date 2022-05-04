Door Intercom Market Expected to Expand at 5.30% CAGR by the End of 2022 | Impact on COVID-19

Market Overview

The Door Intercom Market Size was valued at USD 2,1554.4 Million during the historic forecast period and it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.30% with a market share value of approximately USD 3,663.6 Million by the end of the forecast period.

A door intercom system is a stand-alone voice communications system that is mostly utilized within a small group of privately operated buildings. The door phone is another name for this arrangement. A camera, which is usually mounted outside the door, is the essential component utilized to install this system. It is implemented in commercial buildings, societies, and offices’ access and departure points. A camera and loudspeaker are used in this system to allow communication between the user and the visitor.

COVID 19 is a global epidemic that has afflicted a huge portion of the population. Because of the global pandemic, the majority of individuals have lost their jobs. It has had an impact on the growth and dynamics of a variety of sectors. Due to a vaccine shortage, everyone is anxious about their immunity and practices social distancing. Many offices have suspended construction as a result of the lockdowns, resulting in a drop in sales revenue. Furthermore, industrial units were shut down, causing production to be delayed. The closure of offices, schools and other commercial facilities has resulted in a reduction in profit margins. However, the door intercom market is predicted to recover from this global pandemic by effectively planning according to market needs.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Product, the market has been segmented into Wi-Fi intercom systems and Ordinal intercom systems.

Based on the Application, the market has been segmented into airports, schools, hospitals, offices, hotels, houses, apartments, and many others.

Based on the Region, the market has been segmented into the North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, Latin American region, and the Middle East and African region.

Regional Classification

The Asia-Pacific region holds the greatest market share in the door intercom market and dominates the worldwide market as the fastest-growing region.

The North American area holds the second-largest market share in the door intercom industry, owing to the presence of several significant major important companies, which creates additional potential opportunities in this region. Furthermore, the changing tendency toward wireless intercoms gives greater potential for growth in this market.

The European area holds the third-largest market share in the door intercom industry, owing to the availability of a well-established wireless infrastructure system that allows consumers to switch to an audio-visual communication system.

The Latin American and Middle Eastern and African areas have the smallest market share in the worldwide market due to limited infrastructure in both of these regions.

Industry News

The major key players in the market are TCS AG (Germany), Fermax (Spain), ABB Group (Switzerland), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), Kocom Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Honeywell International, Inc. (the US), Shenzhen Soben (China), Legrand SA (France), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), COMMAX (South Korea), Fujian Aurine Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Aiphone Corporation (Japan). These major key players use a variety of strategies to maintain their market position in the global door intercom market, including mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, forming a new joint venture.

