Drone Camera Market Share to Reach USD 66.6 Billion by 2030

The global Drone Camera Market size will register a significant CAGR of ~29.08% during the forecast period and is projected to reach a market value of USD 66.6 billion by 2030.

Drone technology continuously evolves with new innovative and growing investments in the drone camera market. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology is the most innovated drone technology, covering everything starting from the materials required in manufacturing the physical UAV, the drone’s aerodynamics to the chipset, software, and circuit boards which act as the brains of the drone. These drone cameras have applications across commercial, industrial, and military sectors. These Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Flying Mini Robots, or Miniature Pilotless Aircraft have broken through rigid traditional barriers in various industries.

Segmental Analysis

The global drone camera market has been segmented based on type, application, resolution end user and region.

Based on type, the global drone camera market has been segmented into SD camera and HD camera. The SD Camera- Standard Definition Cameras offers huge dynamic range as well as best sensitivity of technology. This provides optimum balance between dynamic range, sensitivity and resolution. The HD camera- High Definition Cameras offers detailed images that allow the users to better distinguish small features or individuals.

Based on application, the global Drone Camera Market Demand has been segmented into photography & videography, thermal imaging and surveillance. The photography & videography relates to capturing images and videos using a camera and drone. The thermal imaging is the process of transforming infrared radiation (IR) heat into visible images and is mainly used by the law enforcement community for rescue, forensic and surveillance operations. The surveillance cameras are used for security purpose and are the video cameras for observing an area.

Based on resolution, the global drone camera market has been segmented into 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP and 32 MP & above. The drone cameras has different resolution starting from 12MP to 32MP and above where it differs in describing the size of digital image that the camera produces.

Based on end user, the global drone camera market has been segmented into commercial, military and homeland security. The drone cameras are used by commercial, military and home security for different purposes. For commercial purpose it is used for helping the industries more efficient, safer, secure and productive. For military, the drone cameras are used for ensuring anti-terror, crime control and border security.

Competitive Analysis

The global Drone Camera market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the key players in the market are Aerialtronics DV B.V (Netherlands), Canon Inc. (Japan), Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel), DJI (China), DST Control (US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd.(US), GoPro, Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Sony Corporation (Japan).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global Drone Camera market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The major factors behind the growth of the drone cameras market in North American are the rising adoption of the drone cameras in the commercial and military sector. However, the Asia Pacific area is experiencing tremendous growth due to the growing government initiatives for regulating the commercial use and enhance the safety with the drone cameras.

