Vector Network Analyzer Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Business Trends by 2027 | Impact of COVID

Market Overview

Vector network analyzer (VNA) remains a key technology for effective measurement of RF (radio frequency) networks. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global vector network analyzer market will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Component manufacturers use VNA to assess the effect of radio frequency on devices on parameters such as performance and veracity.

VNAs are used for analysing RF based modules, mixer and amplifiers. They also find application in testing prototypes and component specification being they are market commercially. VNA has played a crucial role in the gradual advancement in communication technologies. Most communication devices that are currently manufactured undergo VNA testing before their commercial launching. Thus, increased penetration of communication devices such as smartphones and tablets is making a positive impact on the global Vector Network Analyzer Market. Moreover, emergence of revolutionary wireless network system such as MAN and WAN is creating market opportunities for VNA. The IoT boom is also anticipate to usher in more opportunities for VNA systems in the near future. The growing trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and inclination towards wireless ecosystems are other factors that are supporting the growth of the VNA market. Nevertheless, the arrival of alternative testing technologies (scalar network analyzers) can undermine the proposition of VNA systems.

Segment Overview

The types of frequencies covered in the market report include 0.26 – 5 GHz, 26.5 – 40 GHz, 40 – 50 GHz, 50 – 67 GHz, and 67 – 110 GHz. VNAs in the 40-50 GHz range are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, but the 67-110 GHz range of VNAs possess the latent potential for maximum growth during the aforementioned period to meet the challenges of high-speed devices.

Major market applications of vector network analyzers include medical, agriculture, education, automotive, transportation, electronic manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, and aerospace & defense. The IT & telecommunication segment is projected to showcase robust growth followed by the electronic manufacturing segment.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under four major regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. The benefits of the product “vector network analyzer” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses the various players involved in the supply and value chain to evaluate future opportunities within the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the vector network analyzer market include Keysight Technologies Inc. (USA), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Copper Mountain Technologies (US), National Instrument Corporation (US), OMICRON Lab. (Austria), GS Instrument Co. Ltd. (Korea), Chengdu Tianda instrument Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), HUBER+SUHNER. (Switzerland), AWT Global LLC (US).

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the vector network analyzer market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The vector network analyzers are in huge demand in North America on account of the increasing adoption of RF and microwave sensing technologies. VNAs find a broad range of applications in several industries such as IT and telecommunication, transportation, automotive, and electronics. The United States (U.S.) stands at the top in terms of adoption of vector network analyzers in the automotive and electronics industry for real-time component testing, device testing, and scattering measurements.

The market in Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high rate owing to adoption and implementation of RF and microwave technology in numerous industries. Furthermore, the advancements in IoT and wireless communication in this region will positively impact the growth of the VNA market in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the coming years. Moreover, the market in the region is maturing steadily with the investors being highly optimistic about the potential the region exhibits. This leads to intense completion among regional market players and propels the market growth immensely. Also, thriving industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense and electronic manufacturing can push the demand for these devices to a large extent in the region.

The Europe market is surging ahead at a healthy growth rate due to strong economic growth and rapid industrialization. Constant technological innovations and product enhancement by market players prove to be beneficial to the market growth in the region.

Intended Audience

Educational Institutes

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Vendors

Medical Device Manufacturers

Automotive Equipment Manufacturers

Electronic Manufacturing Companies

Government Agencies

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

IT and Telecommunication Providers

