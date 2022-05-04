Global Metal cladding Market Outlook 2020-2027| Key Players – ASTEC Industries, A. Zahner, ArcelorMittal, Anclajes Grapamar, Ancon, ATAS International, Kalzip.

Market Analysis

The Metal cladding Market size in 2020 was valued at USD 3.5 billion and is projected to grow at a healthy 5.4% CAGR by 2027, as per the latest MRFR analysis. Metal cladding is a protective coating. Here protective materials such as metal powder/metal foil are bonded with substrates through heat or pressure. Galvanized steel cladding, bronze cladding, copper cladding, aluminum cladding, titanium cladding, zinc cladding, and brass cladding are the different types of metal cladding that are extensively used in residential, industrial, and commercial projects. Some of the advantages of metal cladding include low maintenance, does not absorb moisture, susceptible to insect infestation, design flexibility, fire resistance capacity, lightweight, and highly recyclable.

Numerous factors are boosting the market growth like growing demand for new residents & commercial projects, need for prefinished metal cladding for constructing commercial spaces for boosting the aesthetic appeal of the structure, and increasing spending power of customers in the GCC countries, namely India, Brazil, China, and Japan. The increasing awareness of homeowners regarding the various benefits of metal cladding like it gives a durable, modern, and harmonious look to the building as well as a rise in the number of building construction activities are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, volatile raw material cost coupled with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, such as restrictions on construction activities, sealing of the international application, and decrease in installation, travel bans, and social distancing may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global metal cladding market has been segmented based on type as well as application.

Based on type, the metal cladding market has been segmented into galvanized steel cladding, bronze cladding, copper cladding, aluminum cladding, titanium cladding, zinc cladding, and brass cladding. Among these, it is the copper cladding type that will spearhead the market during the forecast period for its increasing use in various types of building cladding structures, chiefly for the metal’s durability & malleability.

Based on the application, the metal cladding market has been segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. The commercial segment is again segmented into healthcare, education centers, office spaces, shopping malls & centers, hospitality, and others. Among these, the commercial segment will have the lions share in the market during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Metal cladding manufacturers

Metal cladding traders/distributers/suppliers

raw materials suppliers

Architects & engineers

Regulatory bodies

Research organizations

Association and industry bodies

End consumers

Market research and consulting firms

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global metal cladding market has been segmented into these regions- Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), & North America. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will stay at the forefront during the forecast period for the burgeoning need for residential and workspace area and increasing FDI investments in the construction industry.

In Europe, the metal cladding market is likely to grab the second position during the forecast period due to the surging demand from the automobile sector & the expanding aviation sectors.

In North America, the metal cladding market will have a significant growth during the forecast period because of leading manufacturers in the region and surge in demand for metal cladding.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the metal cladding market will have steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent contenders profiled in the metal cladding market report comprise ATAS International (US), POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH) (Germany), A. Zahner (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), BlueScope Steel (Australia), James & Taylor, ArcelorMittal Construction (Luxembourg), Bemo

Systems (Germany), ASTEC Industries Inc. (US), Ancon Limited (UK), Kalzip Ltd (UK), Anclajes Grapamar S.L (Spain), BASF (Germany), and others. Industrial players have encompassed several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to consumer’s burgeoning needs such as acquisitions and mergers, extensive research and development activities, new product launches and new product development, strategic alliances, contracts, joint ventures and collaborations, partnerships, to name a few.

