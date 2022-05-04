Mammography Market Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast 2027

Mammography is a part of clinical imaging that uses low-dose X-ray technology to detect and diagnose breast disorders in women. As per MRFR, the market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The rising efforts by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early detection are estimated to bolster the market growth.

The mammography market is anticipated to expand due to factors such as an increase in the number of breast cancer cases, more female awareness, technological innovations, and an increase in the number of government programs. Rising healthcare costs, a burgeoning healthcare industry, and a growing desire for more frequent monitoring are just a few of the primary factors expected to drive mammography machine demand in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2443

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the mammography market is conducted based on type, treatment, end user, and region. The type segment of the mammography market consists of diagnostic mammograms and screening mammograms. The region segment of the mammography market consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Middle East & Africa. The treatment segment of the mammography market consists of digital systems, film-screen systems, breast tomosynthesis, and analog systems. The end-user segment of the mammography market consists of hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and specialty clinics.

Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the mammography market includes regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The mammography market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global industry due to the rising incidence of breast cancer and rising per capita healthcare spending in the region. The European market is rapidly developing. This is attributable to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increased government incentives to develop innovative treatment options, and the mammography market share is predicted to grow rapidly. Breast cancer surgeries and medicines, for example, have become more efficient since the advent of next-generation 3D mammography technology.

Competitive Analysis

The contemporary landscape drives end-to-end transformation, from the rapid adoption of new working practices to the incubation of new business models. Players will benefit from seeking out new collaborations and curating value ecosystems to move faster while developing new products and services that meet customer expectations. Customer expectations and experiences are being transformed by technology, and it’s occurring quicker than ever before. Leaders play a critical role in implementing modern technology and data to combine processes that meet evolving needs as digital acceleration transforms industries and customer and employee expectations. The COVID-19 outbreak is still changing the world as we know it, particularly in terms of how we behave and interact as organizations and as individuals. Some industries are expected to rebound faster than others, reflecting shifts in consumer behavior. The pandemic has sparked change, typically in the area of digital transformation, and a variety of projects ranging from virtual sales and service to e-commerce to data acceleration are not only swiftly becoming a new directive but are also becoming a new standard.

The central players in the mammography market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips (Netherland), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), and Hologic, Inc (U.S.).

Recent Developments

Oct 2021 Solis Mammography has announced a new agreement with leaders, one of the nation’s leading public hospital systems. Solis, backed by private equity, will oversee Memorial Healthcare System’s breast imaging and bone density services throughout four South Florida locations under the terms of the agreement. They’re also looking to expand their presence in Florida with several new locations.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mammography-market-2443

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013,

United States of America

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Neonatal Intensive Care Market

Dental Biomaterials Market

Digital Diabetes Management Market

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Atorvastatin API Market