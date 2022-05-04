Diaphragm Pumps Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment & Key Trends To 2030

Market Highlights

The diaphragm pumps market is expected to grow at ~6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Diaphragm pumps, also known as membrane pumps, are positive displacement with high variability and low maintenance costs. These pumps have lubrication free air distribution system which saves the environment from pollution. Diaphragm pumps are highly reliable since they do not contain internal parts which rub against each other. Moreover, these pumps do not contain any sealing or lubricating oils within pumping head, thereby resulting in no oil vapor leakage or contamination. Thus, all these factors have resulted in widespread use of diaphragm pumps globally.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7611

On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as single acting and double acting. Double acting subsegment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period as these pumps have two diaphragms which results in better performance of pump compared to single acting pumps. Moreover, these double acting pumps have delivery valve and suction valve on both sides of piston which helps in pumping fluids.

On the basis on pressure, the market is segmented into up to 80 bar, 80-200 bar, and above 200 bar. The up to 80 bar segment accounted for largest market share as these pumps are used in almost all the industries for fluid transfer applications.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for diaphragm pumps.

Region wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the diaphragm pumps market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in water & wastewater and chemicals industry where diaphragm pumps are majorly used. The countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of diaphragm pumps in the Asia-Pacific market.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the diaphragm pumps market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the diaphragm pumps market by its type, end-use, and region.

Key Players

The key players of diaphragm pumps market are IDEX Corporation (US), Yamada Corporation (Japan), Flowserve Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem, Inc. (US), and SPX Flow (US). These companies have adopted new product development and contracts & agreements as their key strategy to gain competitive position in the market. The other players in the global diaphragm pumps market are Pump Solutions Group (US), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Verder International B.V. (The Netherlands), TAPFLO AB (Sweden), Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), All-Flo Pump Co. (US), AxFlow Holding AB (Sweden), and KNF Neuberger (Germany), among others.

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diaphragm-pumps-market-7611

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]