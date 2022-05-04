Data Fabric Market Share, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis

Market Insight

Market Research Future has published a recent study report on global data fabric market and states that the market would expand keeping 25.90% of CAGR during the forecast period by 2027. It is considered as a fortunate for the semiconductor industry that is gaining substantial growth in current time with lots of innovation and researches being done by key companies. The study report also dwells with the market’s segmentation, regional analysis, and top news coverage, which has grossed the market to reach its optimum level.

Overview

Data fabric is software that indulges data management and transfers conveniently. The consistent capabilities and services of the software enable it to get connected to cloud-technology, which simplifies and integrates data management. It is the cloud-technology that is accelerating the digital transformation, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. The invention of data fabric has served in various aspects, whether it is for data visibility and insights, data access and control or data protection and security.

Market Drivers & Trends

The global data fabric market is gaining traction in various applications such as processing and commutation techniques, hence stimulating the market growth remarkably. At present, the growing internet technology, the upswing in cloud-based organizations as well as increasing virtualization of network infrastructure is gaining heights in the information and communication industry. These motivated the data fabric market considerably over the years and provided a new phase for businesses as well.

Among the other factors, a significant advantage of data-fabric approach to data integration is the potential of creating data fabric with the help of top existing applications without making any changes in logic are also posing as a growth ladder for the market to expand during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global data fabric market can be segmented into type, application, services, and vertical.

In terms of type, this segment is further divided into disk-based and in-memory.

In terms of the application segment, the market is again classified into business process management, customer experience management, GRC (Governance, risk management, and compliance) management, fraud detection, and security management.

In terms of the services segment, it is further divided into managed and professional services.

In the last, the vertical segment is classified into healthcare, BFSI, automotive, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities, and many more.

Detailed Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global data fabric market has been studied under critical regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Among these, the North America market leads the global data fabric market with covering a substantial growth in the areas of BFSI, military, and aerospace, retail, and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, media, and entertainment.

The Europe market would attain a market value by 2022. Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is going to face significant changes in the market with the factors of increasing technological and tremendous opportunities across industry verticals. The major countries that are showing substantial growth are India, China, and Japan and driving the growth of this market. Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce and cloud services company and also outsourcing to cloud providers in the coming years.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global data fabric market are listed as SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Denodo (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Global DS (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), K2 View (U.S.) and many more.

Industry News

June 18, 2019: Data authority for hybrid cloud announced new solutions and services that would allow customers to adopt and consume cloud services. In the same time, NetApp is delivering an authentic, seamless hybrid multicloud experience that includes the accessibility of NetApp Cloud Data Services on NetApp HCI. The ability to expand with determined storage across the major public clouds, and to manage, use, and pay for cloud services the way they want to is the main aim of the company.

