FPGA Security Market to Surpass USD 27.32 Billion by 2026 | Agriculture Robots Market Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast

The increasing adoption of the field programmable gate array ( FPGA) in the areas of security, network processing, and deep packet inspection is expected to drive their demand over the forecast period. Due to the growth of sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive and IT & telecom, the global FPGA security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period in recent years has predicted well for the FPGA security market. Increasing adoption of FPGAs in military and aerospace applications such as waveform generation, image processing, and secure communication is expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market in the coming years. Increased adoption of FPGAs as an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) resource to cloud customers is driving the FPGA security market growth. With more countries focused on strengthening their military establishments, companies are continually innovating and developing field-programmable gate arrays for military applications.

In addition , growing preference for FPGA over ASIC during the projection period is likely to create lucrative market opportunities. Increasing numbers of data centers and increased investment to improve telecommunication bandwidth are likely to have a positive FPGA Security Market impact. The increased deployment of FPGAs for bandwidth expansion across the telecommunications sector and to meet the evolving data speed requirements are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the field-programmable gate arrays market. In addition , increasing technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of the field-programmable gate array market.

The key players of the FPGA security market are Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Financial Overview, Quicklogics Corp., Intel Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Based on the configuration, the FPGA security market has been segmented into high-end FPGA, mid-range and low-end FPGA. The low-end segment represents a significant market share, and is expected to remain highly lucrative over the forecast period. Moreover, during the evaluation period, the segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.39 per cent.

Based on the node size, the FPGA security market has been segmented into 28-90 nm, less than 28 nm, and more than 90 nm. The 28-90 nm segment accounts for the most asignficant market share and is slated to exhibit a substantial CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on the technology, the FPGA security market has been segmented into flash, SRAM, and antifuse. The SRAM segment was valued at USD 693.1 million in 2017 and is projected to surge over the projection period at a CAGR of 9.77 per cent. Meanwhile the flash is expected during the forecast period to witness a relatively higher CAGR.

The FPGA security market was segmented by application into FPGA synthesis flow — applied cryptography, algorithmic cryptographic security and so on. The section of FPGA synthesis flow was priced at USD 607.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to remain highly lucrative in the near future.

The FPGA security market was segmented by area into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe , the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its leading position during the assessment period. The security market for the Asia-Pacific FPGA stood at an estimated USD 658.9 million, and is expected to show strong growth in the coming years. China is the world ‘s perennial manufacturing hub for industries such as the automotive , electronics, consumer goods and so on. That gives a leverage to market players in the region. The fast industrial growth that has taken place in APAC countries such as China, India, and Taiwan is fueling the demand for FPGA security.

