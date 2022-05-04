Managed DNS Services Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.50% by 2030 | Analysis, Industry Insights and Impact of COVID

The need to lessen the complication of preserving and controlling data traffic is likely to drive the managed DNS service market 2030. The services reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market possibilities for advancement. The Global Managed DNS Service Market is expected to expand at 17.50% CAGR, with 860.23 million in 2030 during the forecast period.

The mounting amount of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks is one of the serious factors for the implementation of managed DNS services, and this is estimated to bolster the overall market in the coming period. Furthermore, the availability of high-speed data services is further estimated to enrich the managed DNS service market companies take in the imminent forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional review of the Managed DNS Services Market Profit has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. In terms of market share in the managed DNS service market, the North American region is the leading region. The presence of many managed DNS service providers that present their services to the resident as well as global clients is spurring the market growth. The principal companies in the region are diversifying strategically to achieve maximum development in the managed DNS service market. The European region was the second principal market in the managed DNS service market in 2018. The UK is estimated to achieve the top market share, shadowed by the nations of France, Germany, and the rest of Europe. A number of factors that are accountable for the managed DNS service market growth such a growth in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises who are availing several managed DNS services. The use of managed DNS service is swiftly being exploited by enterprises in the retail, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI verticals in the European region’s market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the managed DNS service market has been conducted the basis of organization size, end-user, service type, and region. Based on the organization size, the managed DNS service market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of service type, the market for managed DNS service has been segmented into DDos protected DNS, premium/advance DNS, and GeoDNS. On the basis of end-user, the market for managed DNS service has segmented into divided into healthcare, education, retail and consumer goods, government, media & entertainment, BFSI, E-commerce, and others. On the basis of regions, the managed DNS service market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

Competitive Analysis

The market is estimated to be energized by the incentives offered by the governments and the initiatives taken to spur the global market. The trade blockades are, however, estimated to slow down the momentum that could be attained by the market. The companies in the market are estimated to solely focus on getting their growth paths back on track to maximize the opportunities that may arise. The reinforcement of the distribution channels is estimated to further place the market in the right place for the future. The emphasis on marketing strategies is estimated to decline due to the focus being placed on cost optimization. The contender’s progress in the market is estimated to be bolstered by the innovations that are being undertaken to enhance the core product offering in the upcoming period.

The strategic contenders in the managed DNS service market are ClouDNS, Neustar, Inc., Google Inc., EasyDNS Technologies Inc., Namecheap.com, CDNetworks Inc., VeriSign, Inc., No-IP.com, Cloudflare, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Contegix, Akamai Technologies, Netlify, Microtech USA, LLC, Oracle Corporation (Dyn), and ThousandEyes, Inc.

