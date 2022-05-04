Organic Juices Market Expected To Present Ample Growth Opportunities

Market Analysis

The global organic juices market was valued at USD 53.6 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 4.6% CAGR between 2019- 2024, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Juice extracted from vegetables or fruits that are organically grown without pesticides, or chemical fertilizers is known as organic juice. Vegetables, fruits, and blends are the different types of organic juices. They are available in bottles, cartons, and tetra packages.

Various factors are adding to the organic juices market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include the growing trend for organic food products, high nutrient content present in vegetable and fruit juices, and burgeoning demand for healthy food and beverages. Besides, the availability of blended juice products and various product innovations are also adding to the growth of the organic juices market.

On the contrary, the accessibility of substitutes such as soft drinks and fresh juices, may impede the organic juices market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report with Detailed Impact Analysis of Covid-19:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3844

COVID-19 Analysis/COVID-19 Impact on Organic Juices Market

Following the novel coronavirus pandemic, consumers have become more health-conscious and are focussing more on how the food has been sourced, manufactured, and delivered. This has led to the growing demand for food and beverages that are organically sourced. They are also paying close attention both on the nutrition and diet to augment their immunity. This has boosted the demand for organic juices that are rich in vitamin C, which helps to improve the immunity naturally. But issues like unavailability of labor, shortage of raw materials, and issues such as logistics and supply chain are likely to hinder the organic juices market growth. Besides, due to stockpiling retailers are running out of stock. Market players will take some time to fill the demand-supply gap that can become a game-changer for new & local brands of organic juices in the global market.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global organic juices market report based on distribution channel, packaging type, and type.

By type, the global organic juices market is segmented into vegetables, fruits, and blends. Fruits are again segmented into pineapple, grapes, orange, apple, and others. Vegetables are again segmented into beetroot, carrot, and others.

By packaging type, the global organic juices market is segmented into cartons, bottles, and others.

By distribution channel, the global organic juices market is segmented into non-store-based and store-based. Store-based is again segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and others.

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert 24*7:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3844

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global organic juices market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming organic juice and a growing trend for high nutritional and organic products are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The global organic juices market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for organic drinks in Scotland, Sweden, France, and Germany is adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The global organic juices market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Japan, India, & China are the major contributors in the region. Factors adding market growth in the region include consumers increasing per capita disposable income, advancements in e-commerce, and shifting preference to organic drinks.

The global organic juices market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the increasing adoption of organic juices.

Click Here to Read Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-juices-market-3844

Key Players

Industry players profiled in the global organic juices market report include 24 MANTRA ORGANIC (US), 1915 Organic (Canada), Santa Cruz Organic (US), Uncle Matt’s Organic (US), R.W. Knudsen Family (US), Lakewood Juice Company (US), Evolution Fresh (US), James White Drinks (UK), Purity Organic (US), Coca-Cola (US), Organic Valley (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Suja Life, LLC (US), and Danone (France).

Browse More Similar Reports Like:

Matcha Products Market– Forecast to 2027

Beauty Drinks Market- Forecast to 2027

Sweet Sauces Market- Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a world-renowned market research company that offers a wide range of services, complete with accurate and precise analysis about diverse markets, sub-markets, and target consumers. Our approach is a combination of extensive information and multiple data sources that help provide an exhaustive comprehension about the latest major developments to the client, in addition to future events and what measures and decisions to take on the basis of the same.

Our fast-emerging market research firm is armed with an adept research analysts’ team that focuses on gathering useful data and analytics in terms of economic and technological advances. Our proficient analysts conduct industrial visits in a bid to achieve reliable and accurate information from established market participants. One of our foremost objectives is to keep the client well-versed with all the lucrative opportunities as well as challenges surrounding various global markets. We offer step-by-step guidance to our clients, through consulting and strategic services, enabling them to arrive at a practical and effective decision.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013,

United States of America

+1 646 845 9312